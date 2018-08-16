Melby , Thomas Einar "Tom" , - 72, of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on August 10, 2018, at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. Tom began his career in the transportation industry in Las Vegas and continued in Atlantic City. Moving to Florida in 1991, he embarked on a second career in real estate, and enthusiastically pursued his love of golf, fishing, and reading. Tom's greatest joy was holding court at the "Tiki Bar" in Sebastian, FL. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife LeeAnne Melby (nee Goss) of 32 years; his mother-in-law Winnie Goss of Millville NJ.; sisters-in-law Shere Stone of Chapel Hill NC., Boni Scarpa of Stone Harbor NJ., and Joan Bulvanoski of Bonita Springs, FL.; 17 nieces and nephews; and his dearest friends Bill and Cathy McGrail of Galloway, NJ., and Bill and Joanne Kuchinsky of Brigantine, NJ. Tom is predeceased by his parents Einar and Mary Melby. A funeral service will be held in Vineland, NJ., at a date to be announced. Please consider leaving a special condolence to the family of Tom Melby at www.degusipe.com
