Mellem, Sallie Baker, - 88, of Cape May, passed away on Monday, September 9 at her home. From a young age, she had a passion for music, which she took with her through every phase of her life. At Ohio Wesleyan she majored in music and minored in literature another passion. Later, having a Masters Degree in English, she taught her high school students lessons through lyrics and poems, rather than a textbook. She taught her deep love for music to her 3 sons, and how to treasure the important things in life. She spent her retired years traveling, within groups and volunteering in her community. She is survived by sons David, Jeffrey, and Peter Munsick, their children and their grandchildren. A service will be held in her memory at Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St, Cape May, NJ 08204 on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

