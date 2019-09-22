Mellem, Sallie Baker, - 88, of Cape May, passed away on Monday, September 9 at her home. From a young age, she had a passion for music, which she took with her through every phase of her life. At Ohio Wesleyan she majored in music and minored in literature another passion. Later, having a Masters Degree in English, she taught her high school students lessons through lyrics and poems, rather than a textbook. She taught her deep love for music to her 3 sons, and how to treasure the important things in life. She spent her retired years traveling, within groups and volunteering in her community. She is survived by sons David, Jeffrey, and Peter Munsick, their children and their grandchildren. A service will be held in her memory at Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St, Cape May, NJ 08204 on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Death at Atlantic County jail under investigation, friend of man says medical staff laughed
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.