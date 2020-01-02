Melvin, Mashal Antoinette, - 53, of Pleasantville, Mashal departed his life and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25 th , 2019 at Atlantic City Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ.Mashal was educated in Atlantic City public school system and was baptized at an early age at Community Baptist Church, Atlantic City, NJ. She was employed at Wyndham Skyland Hotel in Security. Mashal is predeceased by her father Charles Melvin, Sr. and her step-father Richard Johns. She will forever be cherished in the hearts of her mother, Carolyn Johns, her brothers Charles Melvin, Jr, Toi Melvin, her aunts Catherine Williams (Alexander), Francis Newton, Marion Torain, and her three nieces whom she loved dearly, Shamara, Alicia and Toqushia Melvin. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 12 PM at Serenity Funeral Home. 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ, 08232

Tags

Load entries