Menghetti, Dr. Richard A., - 68, of Linwood , It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Richard A. Menghetti announce his passing after a two-year battle with cancer, on Monday, April 27, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Dr. Victor and Jeanne Menghetti (Media, PA), his wife of 45 years, Christine, his children, Richard, Kyle DeGasero (Chris), and Kristen Ryan (Chris), his grandson Connor, his sister June, his brother Victor (Paula), his nieces and his friends. Rich passed peacefully in his home in Linwood, NJ. Rich was born on October 28, 1951 in Philadelphia and grew up in Media, PA. Rich attended Penncrest High School where he played football and loved the sciences. Rich was an esteemed diagnostic neuroradiologist in the shore area at Shore Memorial Hospital followed by partnership in Atlantic Medical Imagining. He also taught radiology students. Rich will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He was warm, down-to-earth, kind, and intelligent. He lived his life with purpose and integrity. He was an Eagles fan, and enjoyed sappy movies, science fiction, politics, and learning new things. He taught his children to be curious about everything and be constant students of life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. A celebration of Rich's life will be announced in the future. Donations can be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.

