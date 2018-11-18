Mennella, Vito, - of Egg Harbor Township, NJ born in Newark, NJ November 30, 1937 passed away on November 15, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Myrtle (Webb) of 60 years and their 3 daughters; Deborah Campagnolo (William), Donna Cray (Jonathan), Deana Battisti (Gary) and 6 grandchildren: Michael, Christopher (Lauren), Lisa (Joshua), Brianna (Bryce), William and Eric, and 2 great grandchildren: Brody and Sophia. Also survived by his 2 brothers Joseph Mennella and Donald Mennella (Cindy) as well as many nieces and nephews. Vito served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, 1st as a weather observer and then as a weather forecaster. He continued his career at the National Weather Service in Pomona, NJ. Mass will be held at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows, 724 Maple Avenue in Linwood, NJ on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Visiting starts at 10 am to pay respects. Burial will follow mass in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Linwood, NJ or Angelic Health. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
