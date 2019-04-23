Menz, Doris Elizabeth, - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on the morning of April 19, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1925, and raised in North Wildwood, New Jersey. Doris and her husband Albert were avid travelers, starting with their 5-week honeymoon trip across the United States in 1946 and many years later in motorhome trips with their grandchildren. They didn't mind flying either and loved exploring countries around the world with trips throughout Europe, Russia, Australia, Central America and the Caribbean. In addition to being a loving & caring mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, Doris was an early volunteer for the American Cancer Society; President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Greater Wildwood Yacht Club; active member of the Swedish Lodge; a member of the New Sweden Commemorative Commission and the First United Methodist Church. Doris is pre-deceased by her parents, Axel and Marie Peterson; her siblings, Ceil Crawford, Elsie Saunders, Arnold Peterson, Ethel Paul, Ruth Huff; and her husband Albert Menz, Jr. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Chip and Mary Jane, Bruce and Colleen, and John and Brigid; her eight grandchildren (Juli, Elizabeth and Sandra; Stacy, Jon and Shawn; Reagan and Jacob); and her nine great-grandchildren (with one more on the way). Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday April 27th from 9 am to 12 noon at the First United Methodist Church, One Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, immediately followed by the funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Cape May Court House. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Doris to the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House or The American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
