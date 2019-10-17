Mercado, Ismael, - 85, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, October 14, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Barranquitas, PR he lived in Hammonton for over 50 years. He formerly worked as a chef at Caesar's Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and Geet's Diner in Williamstown. Mr. Mercado was an active member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, and he volunteered every year to cook at the carnival, he also volunteered every year to cook at the Puerto Rican Civic Association festival week. He enjoyed gardening, playing dominos, and singing especially Christmas Carols. Mr. Mercado was predeceased by his wife, Monserrate Mercado and his daughter, Aida. He is survived by his son, Edwin Mercado; two daughters, Lillian Mercado and Elizabeth Mercado, one sister in Puerto Rico, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:00 PM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
