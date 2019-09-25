Mercado-Ruiz, Miriam, - 75, of Pleasantville, was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Bartolo de Lares, Puerto Rico on February 22, 1944, to her parents Juan Mercado and Provinencia Mercado. She was preceded in death by her brothers Antonio Mercado, Gilbert Mercado, and her husband Manuel Ruiz. Mrs. Ruiz relocated from Adjuntas, PR in1976 to Pleasantville, NJ, where she lived until her passing. She was employed by Lennox China for over 22 years until her retirement. She was one of the founders of her church lgl.Eterno Refugio A & O, INC. where she was an active member for over 35 years until her passing. She is survived by her seven children, one brother Oswaldo Mercado, nineteen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Two Christian services will honor her on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6:30 PM until 10:30 PM, at lgl Fuente Liberacion Misionera A & O, INC 225 Sassafras St, Millville, NJ under Pastor Amaldo L. Andujar. Also, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at lgl Eterno Refuge A & O, IN C 520 California Avenue, Absecon under Pastor Jairo Zapata. Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 4141 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.

