Mercantini, Anna Marie, - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, Peacefully passed away Thursday August 23rd. Born in Camden, NJ to the late William R. Ezzi and Louisa Ezzi. She retired 14 year ago from ESI Pharmaceuticals. Anna Marie was a best friend to her daughter Linda and loving Grandmother to her two precious Grandsons Dominic & Vincent Gullo. She is survived by her daughter Linda Gullo, Son In Law Robert Gullo, Grandchildren Dominic Gullo & Vincent Gullo and Sister Nicolette Galante., and her lifelong friend of 71 years Diane Parker. Anna Marie was predeceased by her Sister Antoinetta (Netta) Lombardi and her brother William R. Ezzi. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. Memorials may be given to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in care of TEAM LALA at www.chop.donordrive.com. For condolences to the family please visit, www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
