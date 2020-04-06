Mercanto, Mae D. (nee Previti), - 98, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City to Matteo and Angela Previti and was a lifelong area resident. She had fond memories of growing up and being together with her parents, sister and brothers, especially in the family's grocery store, Previti Grocery Store, located on Arctic Avenue. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and was employed by the State of New Jersey and the Metropolitan Insurance Company. She married her husband the late Daniel P. Mercanto, Sr., on April 12, 1947, at St. Michael's Church, Atlantic City, and devoted herself to caring for and raising her family. Anyone that knew her knew she loved the beach, walking the boardwalk, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, and traveling, having visited almost every country in Europe. She enjoyed reading and was proficient in knitting. Mae's culinary skills included her homemade macaroni and cheese, which was impossible to duplicate, as well as her delicious homemade desserts. Mae's love of fashion was reflected in every outfit she put together and that eye for style stayed with her throughout her whole life. She was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where she was a member of the Comfort Ministry and Seton Volunteers. Mae was also a volunteer at Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation. Mae was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and is survived by her daughter, Nancy Messina; son, Daniel Mercanto, Jr.; grandchildren, Jason (Nicolette) Messina and Sarah Messina; and her faithful dog, "Happy." She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mae is predeceased by her husband and her parents; her sister, Mary Previti; brothers, Andrew Previti, Michael Previti, Matthew Previti, Anthony Previti and Angelo Previti; and son-in-law, Dominick Messina. Entombment will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family requests donations in Mae's memory to The Stockton University Foundation for the Dominick A. Messina Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
