Mercurio, Thomas, - 60, of Largo, FL., Thomas J. Mercurio, 60, of Largo, FL passed away on December 20, 2018. He was born and raised in Vineland, NJ and graduated in the Class of 1976 from Vineland High School. He was an entrepreneur and had many ventures throughout his life. He owned various businesses. His most loved business was being the owner of MRS Stables where he was the driver and trainer of standard bred horses. He enjoyed racing at many tracks up and down the east coast. Thomas was a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan. He also enjoyed boating and the casino as a past time. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Mercurio. Thomas is survived by his two daughters, Jaclyn and Carrie Mercurio; his father, Leon Mercurio; his two sisters, Barbara Linda and Rosemary Melnicove and his four nephews, Anthony, Erik, Tyler, and Dustin. Please come to join our celebration of his life at his Memorial on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm with a funeral service at 3:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.