Merendino, Frank A., - 85, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with Grace by his side. Born December 17, 1933. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Angelina (Calio), and by three brothers Nick, JoJo (Pamela) and Johnny (Sandy), and his son Frankie. He is survived by two sisters Sara (Louie) and Marion (Frank). Frank leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Terrie (Frank) and Lisa, also two grandchildren Anthony and Meesha and 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins including the Reitzler children, Palma, Sophia, Joseph Jr., and of course Anthony who was Franks second pair of eyes. Frank entered the US Army on April 15, 1954, and served till Feb. 15, 1956. He was active in St. Michael's BVA basketball league serving as president and also was a coach for the Chelsea Little. Frank served as Secretary-treasurer of the BOA of the state of New Jersey where he served for many years. The day Frank passed I know that St. Peter said open the gates and let him in. Services for Frank will be held this evening, Tuesday, November 26, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood from 5 pm to 7 pm. A celebration of Frank's life will be held this summer at Franks home where many stories will be told, of how Frank always had a laugh about just anything that moved him at that moment. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Tags

Load entries