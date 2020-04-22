Merklein, Janet M. (nee Armentario), - 78, of Collings Lakes, NJ aka Janet Moore passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Janet grew up in Upper Darby, PA and moved to Collings Lakes in 1959. She was the head cook for Buena Regional School District at the Collings Lakes Elementary School for over 30 years. Janet loved the slot machines at the casinos but her passion was crocheting and knitting Afghans for everyone. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph, son David Moore, parents Vito and Tina Armentario and her brother Donald Armentario. Janet is survived by her daughter Crystal Petriucelli of Hammonton, NJ, son Thomas Moore of Boca Raton, FL, daughter Judy Smith of Stuart, FL and Sister Ann Risoldi. Janet is the loving grandmother of Nichole Bertino, Cassandra Harman, Mark Petrucelli, Michael and Ericka Moore. Services and Burial are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to Atlantic County Home Delivery Meals 101 S. Shore Rd. room 215 Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Merklein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

