Merline, Mary Louise (Oliva), - 97, of Egg Harbor City, Mary passed away peacefully on May 9. Mary was born on October 23, 1922, in Hammonton New Jersey to parents Santo and Giovanna Oliva. She will be remembered for having a wonderful sense of humor and the ability to take care of herself, family, and home for many years. She leaves with her family memories at her home on holidays and family gatherings. Mary raised her family in Egg Harbor City and was a member of St. Nicholas Parish, Absecon Senior Center, AARP, Rosary Society and Senior Centery of Egg Harbor City. Mary was a retired Union seamstress. Mary was predeceased by her husband Gabriel Merline whom she married in 1951. She leaves behind her loving daughter Joyce (Calvin) Tureaud and son Leon (Rosalie) Sarao. Her cherished grandchildren Jillian (Alex) Swigert, Brian (Kristine) Tureaud, Leon "Lonny " (D'Anne) Sarao Jr., and Steven Sarao. Her adored great-grandchildren Ella and Landon Swigert, Yehuda, Isaac, Avital Sarao, and Juhl Maren Kuhlemeier Sarao. Many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Mary was predeceased by her late brothers Leon, Peter, Joseph Oliva, and her sister Angelina Ingemi. Donations can be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Mary's funeral will be private. Funeral Arrangements were Entrusted to Saraceno Funeral Home Egg Harbor City, NJ. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com
