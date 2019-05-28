Merlino, Alice W., - 91, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully in her home in Ventnor, NJ. Alice was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Catherine and Joseph Walter and moved to Atlantic City as a young girl. A great dancer with a sassy spirit, Alice met her husband, Steve, crashing a wedding at St. Michael's church and married him soon after at the tender age of 19. They danced together for the next 69 years. With the independent nature more typical of women born decades later, Alice worked for "Ma Bell" for several years until she finally gave it up to be a full time Mom. And, a wonderful, full time Mom, at that. Extremely active and fun loving, Alice enjoyed long days at the beach, loved to swim, water ski, play tennis, and was quite skilled at bocce and shuffle board. In winter, she liked to ice skate in her younger years and snow skied until the age of 78. She was the ever-present encouraging spectator at all of her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter's sporting and school events, not to mention the games that her husband coached. Alice enjoyed her many clients during her years as a beautician, but her real passion was her family. Her many adoring nieces and nephews refer to her always as "sweet" Aunt Alice and those close to her knew she was also feisty and adventuresome, loved to travel and experience new things. Alice enjoyed many cross- country trips with dear friends and "cousins groups", lived for annual ski vacations with "the gang" and loved "wintering" in Florida with friends at Cinnamon Cove, Ft Myers. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Stephen Merlino, and beloved first-born grandson, Scott Conesky Jr. Alice is survived and missed already by her daughters, Terry Conesky (Scott), Kathy Merlino McFadden and son, Steve Merlino Jr. (Callie). Also, her grandchildren she held most precious-Stacey Devlin (Michael), Katelyn and Colin McFadden, Stephen and Timothy Merlino, Soby Haarman Merlino, great granddaughter, Ashley Devlin- and her faithful companion and caretaker for the past two years, Irene Vanaman. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, 5/31/19 from 10 -11:30 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing 08330, followed by a Christian service. Burial will be at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
