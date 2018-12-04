Merlino, Samuel, - of Egg Harbor City, formerly of Hammonton, NJ, passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and loving daughter on Sunday, December 2, 2018. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Ida Merlino. Sam was a Hammonton National Guard for 17 years. He founded the Egg Harbor City Young Republican Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce. Sam was the Treasurer of the Republican Cub of Egg Harbor City for many years as well as an active member. He was a communicant at St. Nicholas Church and was a former Knights of Columbus member. Sam ran the St. Nicholas New Year's Dance for years. Sam was a retired Atlantic County Corrections Officer at the Justice Facility. He went on to drive a bus for Atlantic County Special Services for 13 years, a job he loved. He was also the Vice President of the local Education Association. Sam was the owner of Sam's Antenna Service and he was known for many years as "Sam the Antenna Man". Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Jane Merlino; loving daughter, Patty Merlino; his Maltepoo granddog, Ginger who he adored; and his sisters-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, John, Benjamin, and Joseph Merlino. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 6th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, EHC 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sam to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 or the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.