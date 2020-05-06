Merlock, Anna Marie (Rovani), - 85, of Laureldale, section of Hamilton Township passed away on May 2, 2020. Anna was born on September 17, 1934, in Camden and grew up on the family farm in Milmay, NJ. She attended the Milmay School, and initially worked on the production line at Dougherty Brothers in East Vineland. Anna met the love of her life, "Andy", at a St. Padre Pio Rosary Hall Dance, and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage. After raising their four children, Anna worked for the Hamilton Township School district as a cafeteria/playground aide and later at the Greenbrier nursing home as an aide. Anna enjoyed baking desserts for her family, conversing at parties over a cold beer, and watching re-runs of Gunsmoke. No matter the season, Anna could be found on her front porch or in the back yard "sunning", and enjoyed her early morning walks on Rt. 50. On Sunday mornings, Anna avidly attended Mass at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish with her best friend, Marilyn Thorensen, and they both could be found enjoying breakfast at Johnnie's Restaurant afterwards. Anna was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Helen Rovani, husband Andrew, daughter Linda, son Edward, granddaughter Laura and Brother Joseph. She is survived by her sons Andrew (Ethel) and Kenneth (Judi), daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law John Lauer. Grand Children Angela (Giovanni) Maione, Andrew (Shannon) Merlock, Stephanie (Charles) Bogdan, Amanda (Joseph) Malecki, Stephen (Samantha) Merlock, Kenneth Merlock, Jolene Lauer, Katherine Merlock. 15 great grandchildren, Maria, Francesco, Giovanna, Giovanni, Andrew, Emily, Charles, Reese, Gabrielle, Sofie, Molly, Connor, Logan, Violet and Calli, her Brother Victor (Fran) Rovani and many nieces & nephews. Anna loved to enjoy a meal. Donations may be made in memory of Anna Merlock to the St. Vincent de Paul Parish food pantry, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 (Info and condoelences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
