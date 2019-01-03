Merman, Patricia Ann, - 79, of Ocean City, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2918 at Brandall Estates in Linwood. Pat was born March 14, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from Toronto Western Hospital School of Nursing before moving to Philadelphia, where she married her life-long love, John Merman. Together they began their family and family business that took them from Narberth, PA to St. Petersburg, Florida and to the Jersey Shore. In the midst of raising a family and running a business Pat received her BS in Nursing from University of South Florida. She had a beautiful voice and shared her talent with the choirs of St. Raphael's, Holy Family and St. Augustine's Catholic Churches. She collected friends everywhere she went and will be missed by many. Survivors include daughters Patti Ziegler, Christine Woolf, Stephanie Sloss and Lisa Bender and their spouses John Ziegler, Steve Woolf, Tom Sloss and Bob Bender. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Jay and Anna Ray Ziegler, Samantha and Sabrina Woolf, Tommy and Jonathan Sloss, Ryan and Kyler Bender. Pat was preceded in death by her adoring husband John; her parents Lewis and Inez Elder and May Gretton. Memorial contributions marked "In memory of Pat Merman" may be given to the Patcong Creek Foundation 640 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ 08244 or Brandall Estates 432 Central Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 5th, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
