Merola, Frank M., - 96, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in Camden, NJ, he was formerly of Pennsauken, NJ moving to Sea Isle City, NJ 36 years ago. He worked as a Pipe Fitter for the Naval Ship Yard in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Merola was a Veteran of World War II, serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1946. Surviving are a son, Robert M. Merola (Susan) of Sea Isle City, NJ, three grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer), Megan (Cody), Stephanie (Charles) and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Reagan and Shawn. His Funeral Service will be offered Monday at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries