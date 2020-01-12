Merolla, Helen R., - 90, of Piscataway, The children of the former mayor of Piscataway, Helen Roth Merolla, announce with sadness the death of their mother on January 8 at the Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, PA, after a brief illness. Services are private under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity are appreciated. To offer condolences and to view a full obituary, please visit gleasonfuneralhome.com.
