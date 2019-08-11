Merrill, Dorothy Jane (O'Farrell), - 79, of Mays Landing, went to Heaven on August 8, 2019. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on September 11, 1939. She was devoted to her husband Norman Merrill and her children: Charlene Jamieson (Marco), Edna Wimer (John), Norman Merrill Jr. (Victoria), and Dorothy Turfus (Larry); 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She will also be missed dearly by other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16th from 2-4 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, with services at 4 PM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Load entries