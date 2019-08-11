Merrill, Dorothy Jane (O'Farrell), - 79, of Mays Landing, went to Heaven on August 8, 2019. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on September 11, 1939. She was devoted to her husband Norman Merrill and her children: Charlene Jamieson (Marco), Edna Wimer (John), Norman Merrill Jr. (Victoria), and Dorothy Turfus (Larry); 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She will also be missed dearly by other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16th from 2-4 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, with services at 4 PM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.