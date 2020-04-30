Merrill-Johnson, Brenda, - 69, of Atlantic City, traded life for eternity on Saturday, April 25th at home. Brenda was born on March 13th, 1951 to William and Emogene Merrill. She was educated in the Atlantic City Public School Systems and was later employed by the City of Atlantic City as a Security Officer with the Housing Authority. Brenda had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to be the life of the party. Very giving and very loving is how she will be remembered. Brenda was predeceased by her siblings; her twin Linda Merrill, Kevin Merrill, and Veronica Merrill. She is survived by her Mother Emogene Cornelius and Step Father Cyril Cornelius, Daughter Tashima Snow, Grandchildren Talik Baker, and Tyhirah Snow, Great Grandson Eli Baker, Brother William "Billy" Merrill, Special Niece Tonia Merrill and a host of nieces nephews and other family and friends. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home.
