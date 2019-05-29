Merritt, Ann Kachinsky, - 99, of Brigantine, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Ann was born October 13, 1919 in Eynon PA, the daughter of the late Dominick Kachinsky and Barbara Samuis. Ann leaves behind her sons William and his wife Julie, Tom and his partner Rich, Jim, her daughter Carol Gernay and her husband Luc, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband William of 41 years and her brother Joseph. Ann and her husband raised their children in Edison NJ. She was a loving housewife and enjoyed cooking for her family and loved to bake. When her children were grown she worked for the Edison school district and the LA Dreyfus Company. She moved to Brigantine in 1985 to be near her son Tom after the death of her husband. She was a member of St Thomas Church and the Brigantine Senior Citizens Center. Ann's favorite pastime was playing the slot machines in Atlantic City, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. The family wishes to thank AtlantiCare Hospice for their committed and compassionate care during our mother's final days. We would also like to thank Liz, who started as a caregiver and became a friend. And a huge thank you to Rich, who for years was there for Tom and mom, driving them to her doctor's appointments, checking in on her, and overall being there when we needed him. Funeral services will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the ST Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.To share your fondest memory of Ann please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
