Messick, Florence "Floss", - 91, of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after 91 wonderful years of life. Floss was born in New Castle, Pa., on January 22nd, 1928, and spent her childhood in Altoona, before moving to Philadelphia. She had been a resident of Stone Harbor for the last 23 years. Floss was retired from Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital where she served as a pharmacy technician and later as a volunteer across over 30 years of service to the Hospital. Floss was a member of W.E.L.C.A. at Our Savior Lutheran Church and was also a member of the Stone Harbor Seniors She enjoyed additional years of volunteer work at the Wetlands Institute and in her role as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Floss was well known across the island for her endearing personality and perpetual cheerful attitude. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and music, but most of all sharing her home and the island of Stone Harbor with family and friends. Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Kimmerle, sister, Virginia Beattie, two granddaughters, Morgan and Madison Kimmerle, and a grandson, Michael Kimmerle. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM with a calling time from 10:30 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 289 92nd Street, Stone Harbor, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
