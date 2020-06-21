Mester, Constance "Connie", - 71, of Somers Point, (nee Babitch) passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after a long, hard battle with early onset dementia. Connie was born in Philadelphia in 1948, moving to Ventnor when she was two years old. Connie was an alumni of Atlantic City High School class of 1966 and Thomas Edison University. She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel "Gene" Babitch and Madeleine "Pat" Babitch. Connie was a very independent woman who worked for the New Jersey Treasury Department for 38 year before her early retirement. She enjoyed the company of her cats over the years and hobbies such as NASCAR, The Philadelphia Phillies, and of course her Corvettes. Connie also had a small business is dealing antiques in Woodbury, NJ. Connie was a member of the Garden State Corvette Club, The Red Hat Ladies, and the 1966 Atlantic City High School Reunion Committee. Connie leaves behind her loving sister Suzanne (Babitch) Gibson of Somers Point and her nephews Bill Gibson and his wife, Amanda Satterwhite of Ashburn, VA, Ezra Gibson and his wife, Paige of Anchorage, AK, and beloved niece Greta Gibson and her fiancé, Bradford Jennings of Red Bank, NJ. She is also survived by grand niece Sophia Gibson and grand nephew Owen Gibson of Anchorage, AK. As well as grand nephew Jaxson Jennings of Red Bank, NJ. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society of Ocean City or any "No-Kill" animal rescue facility of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
