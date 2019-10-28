Meyer, Irene C., - 97, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Michael and Rose Czvornyek. She was a graduate of Eastside High School class of 1939. Mrs. Meyer was the Cafeteria Manager for Sea Isle City Public Schools for many years before her retirement. Mrs. Meyer will be remembered as a caring person always taking care of others. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred W. Meyer in 1975 and a grandson: Brian Fitzpatrick in 2005. Surviving are a daughter: Deborah (Charles) Bausman of Marlton, NJ, a son: Chris (Ruthann) Meyer of Palermo, NJ and six grandchildren: Benjamin, Amanda, Shanon, John, Constance and Kelsey. Her Funeral Service will be offered Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville. The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory to either Alzheimer's Association or Leukemia Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
