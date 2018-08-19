Meyer, Theresa E., - of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Theresa "Terry" was born in New York on January 23, 1935 to Stanley and Catherine (Dobrowolski) Raith. Raised in Bayonne, NJ, she attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel grammar school and Holy Family Academy high school. Upon graduation in 1952, Theresa joined the Felician Sisters, Order of St. Francis, serving a number of years. She later embarked on a career at New York Telephone as an operations executive. Upon retirement, Theresa worked as an agent for Century 21 Realty in North Arlington. An avid bowler, scrabble player and gaming aficionado who traveled the world, her most recent years were spent fulfilling a passion for nature volunteering at the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. Predeceased by her parents, brother, Stanley V. Raith and his spouse, Helen (Sparnicht); Theresa is survived by her sister, Felicia (Raith) Policastro and her husband, John; several nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Aida and Chris Triola and family. Cremation will be private. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 25th at 11 AM at St. Peter's Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. To acknowledge the compassion and kindness Theresa showed to so many over her lifetime, memorial donations may be made to U.S Fish & Wildlife Service, 800 Great Creek Road, P.O. Box 72, Oceanville, NJ 08231. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
