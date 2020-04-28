Meyers, Sr. , John Robert, - 53, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. John grew up in Philly, Ventnor and EHT. John is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Frances Meyers. John is survived by his son John Jr. and his brother Ralph, sister in law Kathy, aunt's, uncles, cousins. His nieces and nephews Ralph III, Brooke, Kaylynn and Logan and his many, many friends. John was a bartender in Atlantic City for many years and his fondest memories were from working at Kelly and O'Brien's Bar where Johns smile and personality were infectious to all. John loved his Philly sports teams and he was looking forward to the upcoming NFL Draft. He also enjoyed the beach and fishing. John had a good heart who was loved by all and will be sadly missed. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers and sharing some of your fond memories of John on social media. Cremation will be held privately with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

