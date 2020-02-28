Michael, Charles L., - 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. Charles was born and raised in Pleasantville, served in the U.S. Navy and married to his loving wife Hazel for 63 years. He was a Master Plumber and the owner/operator of Charles L. Michael Plumbing & Heating. His many interests included golf, painting and landscaping his yard. He was a member of the Egg Harbor Golf Association, Mays Landing Country Club and past President of the Senior Citizens of Egg Harbor Twp. and served as an Usher at Greentree Church. Predeceased by his parents Miles and Charlotte Michael, brothers Milton, Miles and Ralph and sister Doris. He is survived by his wife Hazel, children Hazel Brown (James), Beverley Kroger (Edwin), Barbi Labb (fiancé Robert Capoferri); grandchildren Amanda (Anthony), Joshua (Amber), Nathan, Caleb, Noel and Nicholas; great-grandchildren Aidan, Autumn, Jade, Pearl, Ruby, Luci and siblings Robert & Larry. A viewing will be held from 9am to 11am on Wednesday, March 4th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11am. Burial with Military Honors at Port Republic Cemetery, 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ, immediately following. In Charles' memory, donations may be made to Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Info & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
