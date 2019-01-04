Michael R., Petrozza, - 85, of Ocean City, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 31, 2018. Husband of Joyce "Dolly" (nee Van Diepen). Father of Scott Petrozza, Lynn Petrozza, Lori Petrozza Merachnik, and Lois Petrozza. Loving granddad of 10. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, January 7th 9:30-10:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11am. Entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.