Michael R., Petrozza, - 85, of Ocean City, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 31, 2018. Husband of Joyce "Dolly" (nee Van Diepen). Father of Scott Petrozza, Lynn Petrozza, Lori Petrozza Merachnik, and Lois Petrozza. Loving granddad of 10. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, January 7th 9:30-10:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11am. Entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

