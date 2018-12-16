Michalski, Jean (Waligovski), - 95, of Pomona, NJ and formerly of Lincoln Park, NJ and New York, NY passed away peacefully on December 13, 2018 surrounded by her family. Jean was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who selflessly provided love and support to all family and friends. She is predeceased by her father, John (1946); mother, Sophie (1948); and her husband, Louis (1994). Jean is survived by her sons, Gary (his wife, Bette), Brian (his wife, Tee), and Dwane. She raised all three sons with her late husband, Louis in Lincoln Park, NJ. Jean is also survived by her two loving grandchildren, Michael and Lauren, together with their spouses, as well as family and friends, who will all miss her dearly. A visitation will be on held on Monday, December 17th from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. On Tuesday, December 18th a visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help ParishChurch of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. For directions or condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
