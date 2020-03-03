Micheletti, Grace, - 89, of Richland, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Grace was born in Vineland on January 11, 1931, to Samuel and Angelina (Masi) Falasco. She was a graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1950 and began her employment with the Buena Regional School District for 25 years. Grace married her high school sweetheart, Peter Micheletti Sr. in 1952. Peter loved everything about Gracie, especially that she was two weeks older than him. Grace loved to share time with her family, above all she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a true caregiver. She enjoyed playing pinochle and cooking. Grace was known for making the best red gravy around and will be greatly missed by many. Grace was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Peter Sr., her son Peter Micheletti Jr. and by her brothers; Philip and Tony Falasco, her brothers-in-law John and Carl Micheletti and by her sister-in-law, Rose Zorzi. Grace is survived by her 3 loving and devoted children; Paul Micheletti and wife Liz of Richland, NJ Mary Ann Levari of Richland, NJ and Robert Micheletti (Pam) of Buena, NJ and her daughter-in-law Brenda Micheletti of Richland, NJ. Her 2 sisters-in-law; Thelma Falasco of Vineland, NJ and Edie Falasco of Margate, NJ. Her loving niece and Goddaughter Janet Pierotti of Vineland, NJ and by her 10 grandchildren; Danny Levari Jr. (Donna), Joseph Levari (Kristen), Anthony Levari, Paul Micheletti (Beth), Michael Micheletti (Melissa), Lisa Micheletti (Josh), John, David and Matthew Micheletti, Samantha Ferrari (Art) ann her 11 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 am at the Parish of St. Padre Pio, 4680 Dante Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00-10:45 am at the CHURCH. A special thank you to Angelic Hospice for their care and compassion, especially her nurse Bev, for taking care of our Grace. Donations in memory of Grace may be made to: Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, NJ 08232, St. Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361 or the Richland Volunteer Fire Co, PO Box 356 Richland, NJ 08350. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
