Michler, Grace P., - 87, of Ventnor City, New Jersey passed away after a brief illness on February 13, 2020. Grace is predeceased by her loving husband, Grier; her two dear brothers, Bobby and Freddie Colquhoun. She was born in Exton, PA and had lived in Ventnor for the past 75 years. She was retired from the Atlantic City Electric Company. Grace was a member of numerous civic organizations and was very proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the Lions Club, Children's Seashore Home, Shore Memorial Auxiliary, along with many others. Grace loved to travel, cruise, and spend time with her dear friend, Charlotte "Bellsy" Nesbitt, the Cahill and the Conner families of Ventnor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cardiac Unit of Atlantic Care. There will be a celebration of life at a future date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant a tree in memory of Grace Michler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
