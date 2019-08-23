Mick, Gladys, - 87, of Egg Harbor City, was the daughter of a Blueberry and Cranberry Farmer along with her five siblings and she loved spending time in the berry field with her sisters and brothers. She attended Greenbank Elementary school and graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. She worked for Lenox China for many years. She was always proud of her "Piney" heritage and was always referring to her "Piney Power!" Gladys loved country western music and could often be found singing to her favorite tunes. She had a great voice. She and her sister Emma lived to travel on tours around the world and Gladys also enjoyed going to the casinos, especially when she won. She is survived by her nieces, Gail Miller and Pat Mick; her nephews, Joel Mick and Butch Bolce; and also many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Melissa; her father, Joel; her sisters, Sadie and Emma; and brothers, Henry, Haines, and Francis. She will be greatly missed by all her relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
