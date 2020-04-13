Midelton, Herbert F., - of Ventnor, born on July 4, 1926, passed away on April 10, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in Philadelphia where he lived until the age of 18 when he enlisted in the Army during World War II. Before he left, he eloped with the love of his life, Mildred Older, who was 16 at the time. They were married for almost 75 years until Mildred passed away in June of last year. They were inseparable. During World War II, Herb was a rifleman and served as a scout for 16 months as a part of the 87th Infantry Division. He was in the famous Battle of the Bulge. Herb was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and two Battle Stars. When Herb came out of World War II in 1946, he and Mildred raised their family in Ventnor for most of their family life and later lived in Absecon, NJ, and Florida. They had three sons David, Stanley, and Alan. As the years went on, with his wife working beside him, he became a custom home builder in Ventnor, Margate, and Longport for 33 years. He dedicated himself to work and his family and became very successful. As his family grew, he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren, including weekly Friday night sleepovers. His dedication went far beyond his family. Alan tragically passed away at the age of 3. In his memory, Herb and Mildred set up the Alan H. Midelton Scholarship Foundation in 2010, currently the largest scholarship for college-bound Atlantic City High School graduates, based on academic excellence and financial need. In addition to Alan and his loving wife Mildred, Herb was preceded in death by his parents, David, and Rose Midelton; brothers Stanley and Martin. He is survived by sons David (Diane) and Stanley; grandchildren Gary (Marta), Andrea (Andrew) Kalan, Robert (Lauren), Abbey (David) Gancz, and Eric; and 9 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.