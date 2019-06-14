Midelton, Mildred, - 90, of Galloway Township, passed away of natural causes on June 12, 1 day before her 91st birthday. She was a long-time resident of Ventnor and then Absecon. She was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, where she lived until the age of 16, when she met the love of her life, Herbert Midelton. They eloped just before Herbert went into World War II. Mildred moved to Atlantic City with her family, while Herb was deployed overseas. While he was gone, she gave birth to their first child, David. After the war, they purchased their first home in Ventnor. They went on to have two more sons, Stanley and Alan. As the children were growing up, she had several part-time jobs, but her favorite was selling real estate and working side-by-side with Herb. He wound up becoming a custom home builder in Ventnor, Margate, and Longport for 33 years. All through her life, she was unselfishly dedicated to her family. David and Stanley gave her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family was always her priority, as she was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren looked forward to sleepovers every Friday night during their childhood. Her loyalty to her family went far beyond her grandchildren. When Herb became afflicted with Alzheimer's, Mildred tirelessly became his sole caretaker for approximately eight years, until she could no longer physically manage. Alan tragically passed away at the age of three. In his memory, Mildred and Herb set up the Alan H. Midelton Scholarship Foundation in 2010 for college-bound Atlantic City High School graduates, based on academic excellence and financial need. In addition to Alan, Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Adolph Older; brother, Gerald, and her sister Marion. She is survived by her husband Herbert; sons, David (Diane) and Stanley; grandchildren, Gary (Marta), Andrea (Andrew) Kalan, Robert (Lauren), Abbey (David) Gancz, and Eric; and nine great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. Graveside services will be held promptly at 12 noon on Sunday, June 16th at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, Section B-800, plot 824. The family will accept Shiva calls Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at the home of David and Diane Midelton, 604 Kingsley Drive in Ventnor. Arr by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.