Mierzwinski, Patricia Stanley, - of Margate passed away peacefully at her home May 31st surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Baltimore in 1929 and later settled in Margate in the early 60's. Pat was a Customer Service Rep for Atlantic City Electric for over 25 years and always looked out for those in need. She was the proud recipient of the company's President's Award. What gave her the most joy were her 3 grandsons, great granddaughter, and grand animals. Pat's favorite time of the year was summer when the town and schoolyard filled up, which she ruled from her deck. You couldn't walk by Pat's house without getting a hello, especially if you had a dog. She had a love for entertaining and always loved a good party. Pat is survived by her devoted children, Hank and Linda Mierzwinski, Holly and Paul Ferry; her beloved grandsons Matt (Alissa) Mierzwinski, Dan (Kelly) Mierzwinski, and Shane Ferry; great granddaughter Lily Mierzwinski; and many furry animals. She was predeceased by her husband Hank; and parents Al and Marie Stanley. Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. Pat's life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date at one of her favorite stops The Cabin. A special thanks to the Holy Redeemer crew for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer at 6550 Delilah Road Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-9927 or The Humane Society of Atlantic County at 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Pat's wish to all, "Be happy and live life to the fullest everyday". Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Mierzwinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries