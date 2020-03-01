Migiani, Kathleen, - 59, of Atlantic City, passed away on Monday, February 24th with her husband and only daughter by her side. Kathleen worked at Caesar's Entertainment for over 30 years. She liked cruises and was known as the "Cruising Diva". She also enjoyed spending time with her husband. She was predeceased by her father, Paul Gahan; and her brother, Paul Gahan. She is survived by her husband, Steven; her daughter, Danielle Gahan; her mother, Dolores Gahan; and her siblings, Michael and Barbara Gahan. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
116 Pacific Avenue
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
11:00AM
116 Pacific Avenue
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ 08401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.