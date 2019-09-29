Migliaccio, Leonard, Jr. "Lenny", - 77, of Seaville, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Atlanticare in Atlantic City, NJ. Born in Millville, NJ, he was formerly of Beesley's Point, NJ before moving to Seaville one year ago. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1970. Lenny worked as a Butcher for Acme and Shop Rite in Somers Point, NJ for 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of Marmora V.F.W. Post # 8695, the Millville Gun Club and a lifetime member of the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company. Lenny was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his wife, Sherry G. Migliaccio (nee Hart) of Seaville, NJ, his children, Amy Ricketts (John) of Windermere, FL, Leonard J. Migliaccio of Florida, Keith E. Creamer (Heather) of Marmora, NJ, three grandchildren, Brooke, Andrew and Jessica and a brother, Larry Migliaccio of Tuckahoe, NJ. His Funeral Service will be offered Thursday afternoon, October 3rd at one o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
