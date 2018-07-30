Miglietta, Antoinette, - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on July 27, 2018 at The Terraces, a loving and caring community in Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Antoinette (Toni) was an Interior Designer for many years and operated her own business, "Interiors By Toni" in Bergen County. She was preceded by her beloved husband, Louis, and is survived by daughters Joanne Sparks and Rosemarie Cox and her "true sons", Bob Sparks and Jim Cox. She is also survived by five adoring grandchildren, Alison, Rob, Andrea, Jimmy and Anthony, and seven great-grandchildren; all of whom were the light of her life. A Memorial Mass at St .Theresa Catholic Church in Little Egg Harbor will take place on August 5th at 11:30 AM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.