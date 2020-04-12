Migliore, Gayle Arlene, - 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Christian Malmgren and Arlene McMonigle, she retired to Cape May County in 2001. After spending most of her career in the hotel hospitality business, she worked part-time as a fitness trainer at Miracles Fitness in Rio Grande, NJ. She loved cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, the beach, and strolls through Stone Harbor. Gayle is survived by her husband, Albert Migliore, Jr.; her children; Bob (Virginia) Migliore, Mike Migliore, Ginny (Kevin) Murphy, Terri (Keith) Hausman; her three grandsons, Michael (Lisa) Migliore, Jr., Ryan Murphy, and Matthew Murphy; her great-grandchildren, Blake, Shaylee, Juliana Jane, and Michael. The oldest girl in a family of twelve children, she is survived by eight of her siblings and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances associated with the Covid19 virus, a funeral mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Pennsylvania, Liver Transplant Research Fund, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

