Migone, Francis "Frank" Floyd, - 84, of Langhorne, PA died Saturday, March 21, at Attleboro Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa. Born in Atlantic City, Francis (Frank) lived most of his adult life in Atlantic County New Jersey. He served in the United States Army 1955-1957, as a member of the Ambulance Corp. Frank was the proud proprietor of Marlyn Fabrics for over 20 years. Frank was a family man first and foremost who loved to spend time with his wife and children cruising the Ocean City Boardwalk and later in life as PopPop to his two granddaughters.He was an avid sportsman who loved to fish, play softball, cards and hockey with his buddies. You could always find him routing on the Phillies and Eagles, culminating in two World Series wins (1980 & 2008) and Super Bowl win in 2018. He was a lifelong Flyers fan and a season ticket holder for over 30 years, witnessing two Stanley Cups. Son of the late Joseph and Lucille Migone, he is survived by his beloved wife Catherine, daughter Dawn Hendricks and her husband Tom and his son Frank and his wife Erica and two granddaughters, Catarina and Natalia and his many nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by his daughter Jill, his brother Buddy Migone and sister Dolly Farooqi.Due to the current Corona Pandemic restrictions Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
