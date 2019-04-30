Migone, Therese J. (Coyne), - 90, of Galloway, was born on Sept. 26, 1928 in Pittston, PA. She passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 with her loving children by her side. Therese was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and attended mass faithfully. She was a member of the mail a book club at the Galloway Library. She loved knitting, reading, and classic movies but most of all she loved her family. She loved watching and caring for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren with all her heart. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond "Bud" Migone and brothers and sisters Bill, John, Nancy and her twin Jule. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughter Sharon D'Adamo (Pete), and her sons Joseph Migone (Linda) and Jack Migone (Mary) her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew's, family and friends. She truly had a great love for her family and that love will live on in all of us. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Assumption, 146 S Pitney Rd., Galloway, where the viewing will begin at 9:00am until time of Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Galloway mail a book program in her name. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.
