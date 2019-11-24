Mikle, Kenneth Gerdnt, - 86, of Mays Landing, formerly of Medford Lakes, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1933, in Bayonne, NJ to the late Kenneth and Mildred Mikle. He was raised in Camden, NJ and lived a wonderful life including living abroad in Hong Kong to develop his very successful business, KRAS Corporation located in Fairless Hills, PA and spending winters in Florida fishing and enjoying friends and his loving wife. Ken loved his farm where he enjoying hunting and watching the deer graze in the fields. He was predeceased by his son Kenneth Mikle; daughter, Karen Mikle; and sister, Roberta Brantis. Kenneth was loved his big family and survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doris Mikle (nee Benevento); children, Cynthia Brassington (Loretta Mento), Devon Mikle (Cathy), and Brian Mikle; step-children, Stephen Pryor, Kevin Pryor (Michelle), and Christopher Pryor; dear family members including his former wife, Florence Mikle and close family confidant, Melva Jones; grandchildren, Caitlin, Devin, Daniel, James, Doug, Shannon, and June; and five great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 10 am to 11 am, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 am, at the church. Burial will take place at Park View at Kirby's Mill, in Medford. Arrangements entrusted to Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ
Most Popular
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
Atlantic City man used Facetime to tip off alleged shooter at Pleasantville football game
-
Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Thanksgiving football game will be the last
-
Pleasantville, Camden game to be finished at Philadelphia Eagles' stadium
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.