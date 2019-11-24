Mikle, Kenneth Gerdnt, - 86, of Mays Landing, formerly of Medford Lakes, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1933, in Bayonne, NJ to the late Kenneth and Mildred Mikle. He was raised in Camden, NJ and lived a wonderful life including living abroad in Hong Kong to develop his very successful business, KRAS Corporation located in Fairless Hills, PA and spending winters in Florida fishing and enjoying friends and his loving wife. Ken loved his farm where he enjoying hunting and watching the deer graze in the fields. He was predeceased by his son Kenneth Mikle; daughter, Karen Mikle; and sister, Roberta Brantis. Kenneth was loved his big family and survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doris Mikle (nee Benevento); children, Cynthia Brassington (Loretta Mento), Devon Mikle (Cathy), and Brian Mikle; step-children, Stephen Pryor, Kevin Pryor (Michelle), and Christopher Pryor; dear family members including his former wife, Florence Mikle and close family confidant, Melva Jones; grandchildren, Caitlin, Devin, Daniel, James, Doug, Shannon, and June; and five great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 10 am to 11 am, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 am, at the church. Burial will take place at Park View at Kirby's Mill, in Medford. Arrangements entrusted to Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ

