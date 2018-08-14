Mikolajczak Jr., Benard J., - 87, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at home. He was born in Brooklyn, New York resided there for 50 years prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor Township. Bernard was a driver in Brooklyn, NY with the Teamsters Local and then drove a Jitney in Atlantic City for 20 years. He was active in cards, pool, bocce and bowling with the Sunrise Bay Community. Bernard was predeceased by his son Thomas and brothers Raymond, Richard and Thomas along with his sister Florence. He is survived by his wife Katherine, and a son Robert (Gloria) of Little Egg Harbor, daughter in law Eileen Wigginton, Collings Lakes, N.J., sisters Barbara Pagano, Toms River, N.J., Patricia Lombardi, Staten Island, N.Y., Mary Diane Ortiz, Miami, FL., brothers Edward Mikolajczak of Spring Hill, FL., and Charles Mikolajczak of Brooklyn, N.Y.. Bernard is also survived by his grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, Timothy and Kim, his Great-Grandchildren, Ross Jr., Cole, Parker, and Brody along with many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM also Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:00 AM at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 283 Beachview Drive, Manahawkin, NJ. For condolences, information, and flowers go to www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
