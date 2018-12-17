MILANO, JOSEPH C., - 93, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 14, 2018. Born May 18, 1925, he lived in Atlantic City all of his life. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, Attended Rider College and proudly served in the US Army during WWII. Well known for the passion he had for his beautiful and historic home on South Brighton Avenue, he was a fixture in the neighborhood where he could often be found tending his gardens and elaborate Christmas decorations. Joe was very involved in Atlantic City's Italian Community and St. Michael's Church, as well as the City at-large. He was an active member and officer in the Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, and Columbus Day Committee, and was a fervent booster of Atlantic City working hard to get gambling passed in the '70s. But, he was proudest of being a devoted husband and loving father. After stints in the real estate and insurance business, he joined the Atlantic County Criminal Court System working in various capacities, including as Assignment Clerk, for 30 years. He was well-known by the officers-of-the-court for his hand-kept "bible" which ran the court's schedules long before the days of computers. He is predeceased by his adoring wife of 52 years, Gilda Milano (nee Scarpa), brother Dr. Gastone Milano, and his parents Dr. Cesare and Elena Milano. He is survived by his loving son, Joseph Milano, niece Denise Milano, nephew Christopher Milano and his family, and Sister-in-law Natalie Milano as well as his extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Joe at 10am Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's viewing, Tuesday evening from 7 until 9pm at Gormley Funeral Home, 2706 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City and on Wednesday morning 9 until 10am at St. Michael's Church 10 N. Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
