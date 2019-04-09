Milazzo, Concetta " Connie ", - 86, of Hammonton, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - Mainland Division. Born in South Philadelphia, Connie has resided in Hammonton for over 60 years. Connie had worked as a seamstress at Kessler Clothing Factory in Hammonton in her younger years and was a homemaker most of her life. Predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo Sr. her parents Joseph Sr. and Eleanor DiMeo, brothers Louis and Joseph Dimeo, sister Angie Rago. Surviving are her children Andy (Doreen), Russell (Sue), Bobby (Mimi), Lynda (Bill) Paulus. 5 sisters Marie, Eleanor, Linda, Loretta, Joan. 11 grandchildren , 3 great- grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday April 11, 2019 12 noon at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Sts. in Hammonton. A viewing will be held Thursday 10 - 1145 AM at the church prior to mass. Interment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by Landolfi Funeral Hammonton, NJ. www.landolfihammonton.com
