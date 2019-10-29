Milbourne, Shelia Lynn (nee Fox) , - 48, of Little Egg Harbor Township, has passed and gone on to Heaven on October 20, 2019. Shelia was born on June 4, 1971, in Sanford, N.C. Shelia is survived by three children; Jamir Fox, Zahir Milbourne, and Nazir Milbourne, two grandchildren; Jayla Fox and Zahir Milbourne Jr, Fiancé, Anthony Dinuova, her siblings; Jeffery Fox, Donald Fox, Karen Myers, John Fox, Tonya McKinley and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Venice Park United Methodist Church at 2005 Morningside Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (609) 345-4600 at November 1st, 2019 @ 11 am where family and friends may view from 9:00 am until 11 am. Burial held at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, N.J.

Tags

Load entries