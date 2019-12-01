Miles Jr., Tommy, - 79, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away November 24, 2019 at Deborah Heart & Lung Center surrounding by loved ones. He was born in Marion, South Carolina to Tommy Miles and Lillie Mae Davis. Tommy attended Marion County Public Schools and relocated to Ocean City, NJ. When Tommy relocated to Ocean City he worked for Bob's Seafood (Ocean City) and Peter Granger Cleaning Services for many years. He owned/managed rental properties in Cape May and Atlantic County. He co-owned The Bean House Restaurant for 3 years. Tommy retired from the City of Ocean City Recreation Department after 30 years of employment and he was the owner of Tommy Miles Window Cleaning & Painting. Tommy was known by many as Boss, Bossman, T, The Governor, Daddy-O, Mr. Tommy, Pop-Pop and affectionately called by his wife, "Honey." Tommy was often seen driving approximately 10 miles an hour throughout the city of Ocean City greeting everyone with a smile or a handshake. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Miles, one son, Rev. Gregory Johnson (Vedia); three daughters, Sharon Miles of Bloomfield, NJ, Patricia Miles-Jackson of Ocean City, NJ, Laquinta Wilson (Ray) of Absecon, NJ, 10 Grandchildren, William Massey of Columbia, SC, Whitney Wilson-Johnson of Pleasantville, NJ, Courtney Wilson-Johnson, Gregory H. Johnson Jr., and Aaliyah Jackson all of Ocean City, NJ, Tyquana Dawes of Louisville, KY, Alexis Schultz & Rayshon Wilson of Camden, NJ, Mariah Rivera of West VA, and Damir Wilson of Somers Point, NJ. 2 great-granddaughters, London Watson & Mattie Summerford, One Daughter-in-law, Tabatha Wilson of Ocean City, NJ and One Son-in-law, Jerome Jackson of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Two sisters, Delores Wood ( Robert) of Newnan, Ga, and Lillie Ann Gatewood (John) of Far Rockaway, NY, Six Sister-in-laws, Josephine Miles of Marion, SC, Helen Miles of Washington, DC, Pearlie (Horace)Franklin, Joan (Joe) Wineglass, Marjorie (Samuel) Holmes, Arnetha (Odell) Wright all of Georgetown, SC, Lessie (Sidney) Gibson of Andrews, SC, and Lillie Hayward of Nesmith, SC, Six Brother-in-laws, Dr. Albert Hayward (Ruth) of Goose Creek SC, James Hayward (Carol-Sue) of Hemingway, SC, Eddie Hayward (Evelyn) of Nesmith SC, David Hayward (Mary), John Hayward all of Georgetown, SC, Larry Hayward (Kathleen) of Jacksonville, FL, and David Fitzpatrick (Seattle, WA), Four godchildren, Jeffrey Canty, Corey Hodge, Richard Gerald Jr., Chrissy Bishop and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by five brothers, Charles, Levon, Johnny, James, and Billy and Aunt Mary. A viewing will be held at 6pm, Wednesday, December 4th @ Shiloh Baptist Church, 7th & Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Thursday, December 5th @ Tabernacle Church, 550 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery in Marmora, NJ. For condolences and to share fond memories of Tommy please visit www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
