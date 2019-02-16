Miles, Robert A., - 87, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with his wife of 56 years, Bonnie, by his side. Services for family will be held in late February, with a celebration of his life to be held in the spring. A full obituary detailing Bob's life will be shared at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Anne Miles Children's Theater, PO Box 472, Shamokin, PA 17872 or at www.specialops.org, an organization serving the families of deceased warriors. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
